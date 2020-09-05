Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland.
News

Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
5th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS the Spring Carnival kicks off nationally, Gladstone Turf Club is undergoing a facelift as part of a State Government support package.

Approximately $195,000 will be spent on the track and facility upgrades, all sourced from the Palaszczuk Government's Country Racing Support Package.

Mr Butcher said this package is just another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to regional Queensland.
Mr Butcher said this package is just another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to regional Queensland.

Highlights of the upgrade include replacing the 400 metre, main judges and camper towers.

In addition to the tower replacements, track repairs will be undertaken to replace the inside running rail, ultimately improving safety for the horses and riders.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher could not understate the importance of the upgrades to his local turf club.

"Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland," Mr Butcher said.

"Small clubs like Gladstone are at the heart of communities like ours, bringing people together and supporting local economies."

Mr Butcher said small clubs like Gladstone are at the heart of communities like ours, bringing people together and supporting local economies.
Mr Butcher said small clubs like Gladstone are at the heart of communities like ours, bringing people together and supporting local economies.

Mr Butcher said the package of turf club upgrades was just another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to regional Queensland.

The upgrades are scheduled to be completed before the organisation welcomes patrons back on September 26, the first time anyone will be trackside since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Future race dates in the local calendar include October 24 (Cox Plate Day), November 3 (Melbourne Cup Day) and December 19 (Family Fun Day).

More Stories

gladstone horse racing gladstone mp glenn butcher gladstone turf club gladstone turf club reopening glenn butcher mp horse racing queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 5th Sep 2020 12:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        Premium Content Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        News A two-vehicle crash in Biloela is expected to create traffic delays of up to half an hour as emergency crews clear the scene.

        Puppy love: Guide Dogs Australia tips hat to Calliope

        Premium Content Puppy love: Guide Dogs Australia tips hat to Calliope

        News Guide Dogs Australia have sort inspiration from the Gladstone region while naming...

        Woman caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules

        Premium Content Woman caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules

        Crime Here’s what Shayla Jay Holborow did when she entered the chemist.

        Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        News The victim of last night's marine accident has been identified.