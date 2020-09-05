Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland.

AS the Spring Carnival kicks off nationally, Gladstone Turf Club is undergoing a facelift as part of a State Government support package.

Approximately $195,000 will be spent on the track and facility upgrades, all sourced from the Palaszczuk Government's Country Racing Support Package.

Mr Butcher said this package is just another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to regional Queensland.

Highlights of the upgrade include replacing the 400 metre, main judges and camper towers.

In addition to the tower replacements, track repairs will be undertaken to replace the inside running rail, ultimately improving safety for the horses and riders.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher could not understate the importance of the upgrades to his local turf club.

"Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in regional Queensland," Mr Butcher said.

"Small clubs like Gladstone are at the heart of communities like ours, bringing people together and supporting local economies."

Mr Butcher said small clubs like Gladstone are at the heart of communities like ours, bringing people together and supporting local economies.

Mr Butcher said the package of turf club upgrades was just another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to regional Queensland.

The upgrades are scheduled to be completed before the organisation welcomes patrons back on September 26, the first time anyone will be trackside since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Future race dates in the local calendar include October 24 (Cox Plate Day), November 3 (Melbourne Cup Day) and December 19 (Family Fun Day).