PLAYING FOR CHANGE: Guitarist Andrew Patrick has painted his fingernails for a gig tomorrow to raise awareness for the Polished Man Campaign, aimed at ending violence against children. Matt Taylor GLA111018NAIL
Tuned to a good cause

12th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
AN EVENT at Crow Street Creative tonight will raise funds for the Polished Man Campaign, an initiative targeted at ending violence against children.

The inspiration for the evening, one in a long series of Friday night events, came from primary school teacher and musician Andrew Patrick.

Mr Patrick's solo act The Earl of Grey will be the main performance and all earnings will go towards the Polished Man Campaign, along with those from his other performances during October.

"This is the third or fourth year that I've been actively trying to raise funds and start conversations as well, which is the purpose of painting the nails,” he said.

"It does stand out - I'm at a conference today and I've got yellow and purple and pink and all sorts of colours on my nails because I let my daughters do it.”

He said his role as both a parent and teacher drove home the need to address child safety but he hoped to engage far and wide with the message of the campaign.

"I think it's an important issue for everyone to take seriously, not just for teachers and people in the community sector but all of us,” Mr Patrick said.

"Children do grow up into adults and we don't want them to reproduce behaviour that maybe they've been on the receiving end of.”

Event attendees will be able to show support for the campaign and for Mr Patrick's contributions by getting their nails painted for a gold coin donation.

Crow Street Creative secretary Felicia Lloyd said the venue fully backed the cause.

"Andrew has been playing here for about a year,” Ms Lloyd said.

"He started out doing open mics and went on to be one of our feature performers.

"It was easy to create something that we could do to help him out.”

The event will run from 6-9pm with a gold coin donation entry and will include free art workshops, food vendors and an open mic after 8pm.

Those wanting to find out more about the Polished Man Campaign or support Mr Patrick can go to www.polishedman.com/andrew-patrick.

