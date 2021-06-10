Tug engineer’s union scrapped follow-up action at Gladstone

Generic views of Gladstone port , coal loading facility , and harbour , with Curtis Island behind . Gladstone QLD

The Australian Institute of Marine and Power Engineers did not undertake their follow-up industrial action planned after an initial stoppage on June 1.

The union held a six hour stoppage of Smit Lamnalco’s Gladstone Port operations on June 1, following safety concerns arising out of new company policy.

AIMPE planned to hold an eight hour stoppage on Tuesday, June 8.

According to AIMPE federal president Martin Byrne, the union withdrew its follow-up action planned for that day.

This was to enable further consultations.

The next meetings between AIMPE and Smit Lamnalco are scheduled for June 22 and 23.

Smit Lamnalco believes their ‘improvements’ were made to modernise and streamline their maintenance strategy.

