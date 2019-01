BIG TIDE: The water lapped the edge of the Yacht Club's outdoor entertainment area during Tuesday's big tide.

A BIG Spring Tide rolled into Gladstone harbour on Tuesday morning at 10.03am

Measuring 4.82m it was slightly lower than this year's biggest King Tide of 4.85m which is expected at 9.47am on February 20.

The higher than average spring tides occur during the full moon phases in the summer months when the sun is closest to the earth.

King tides occur twice a year, in summer and winter.