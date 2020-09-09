Tucka-Time program gets $37,500 from Stockland Gladstone

FRESH produce will be bountiful for Indigenous primary school students across the Gladstone region following a $37,500 donation to the Tucka-Time Program.

The program was designed to increase access to fresh produce and help improve nutrition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander primary school aged children.

The Stockland CARE Foundation donated the funds to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal FRRR, which went to Tucka-Time’s administrator, the Centre for Rural and Regional Indigenous Health.

Centre for Rural and Regional Indigenous Health spokeswoman Melena McKeown said the success of the Tucka-Time program lay in its grassroots principle of collaborating with individual communities.

“We deliver a comprehensive health, wellbeing, nutrition and cooking program suitable for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of all ages, in either school or community settings,” she said.

The Stockland CARE Foundation’s donation will enhance the Tucka-Time program with the addition of fruit and vegetables boxes.

“Not only will these boxes introduce participants and their families to a variety of fruit and vegetables they may not have been previously exposed to, but it also helps boost local small businesses within rural and regional communities.

“This is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Stockland National Sustainability Manager Amy Hogan said they were proud to support such a worthy cause.

“We’re committed to helping communities to thrive,” she said.

“The Tucka-Time program will not only help those most vulnerable in the community, but also offers an educational component.

“Those participating can learn new things about health and nutrition, and then continue to practise these habits long after the program end for more sustainable living.”

Tackling Tough Times Together Program Manager at FRRR Deanne Cavalier said the Tucka-Time program was a fantastic example of how groups in drought-affected areas do great things to support their community and its people.

“Thanks to donor partners such as the Stockland CARE Foundation, FRRR is able to help local groups like Centre for Rural and Regional Indigenous Health as they work to tackle the ongoing challenges their community faces due to drought,” Ms Cavalier said.

More than 1500 food boxes will be distributed to the 750 participants and their families enrolled in the program, which will continue until December 2021.

Since December 2019, Stockland has donated $535,000 to the FRRR and other charities assisting with the immediate relief effort in drought affected communities.

The Stockland CARE Foundation was a charitable trust set up for the purposes of delivering infrastructure, programs and initiatives that improve the health, wellbeing and education of communities in and around its assets.

For more information visit The Stockland CARE Foundation website.

