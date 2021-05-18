Tszyu fight rocked after star hospitalised

There are fears the Tim Tszyu's next blockbuster fight could be scrapped after a mystery injury to opponent Michael Zerafa.

A press conference earlier this month announced the pair will settle their public war of words at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on July 7 where Tszyu's WBO global super welterweight title will be on the line.

The sold out fight has now been plunged into chaos with Zerafa's own team admitting their fighter could be stopped from fighting as a result of a new injury.

The Sydney Morning Herald first reported Zerafa has been hospitalised as a result of a stomach-ribs injury.

The Daily Telegraph reported Zerafa is experiencing pain under his ribs.

The camp claims the exact nature of the injury remains unclear despite Zerafa checking himself into hospital on Wednesday after first seeking medical attention on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Victorian's trainer Sam Labruna says the fight will be called off if Zerafa does not recover in time to have a full fight camp in the lead up to the July fight.

"He's still not right," Labruna said.

"I've spoken to his partner and he's in a lot of pain, he's been throwing up and everything. He's not right.

"I'll say one thing; to put it bluntly, if Mick is not right, there's no fight. Simple as that. The fight is the last thing on my mind at the moment.

"We won't be going through the camp if Michael is not right, the fight won't be on."

He said he will stop Zerafa from fighting unless he is able to return to training in "10 days".

Tszyu on Wednesday learned about Zerafa's injury when the pair were booked in for a promotional tour - only for Zerafa to miss the trip as a result of his injury.

Tszyu told The Daily Telegraph he will hit Tszyu with a barrage of body shots if Tszyu is carrying any type of rib injury.

"If it is a rib injury he needs to make sure he recovers quickly, because he's going to be getting hit a few times there," Tszyu told The Daily Telegraph.

"I want to wish him a speedy recovery, I don't see why he'd be making it up.

"We're seven weeks out, they're not going to cancel the fight this far out, he's got plenty of time to recover."

The 26-year-old son of Aussie legend Tim Tszyu has been on a tear as an 18-0 fighter, earning his spot as the presumed No. 1 contender for the unified WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC super welterweight world titles.

Tszyu's decision to fight Zerafa is widely speculated to be the result of his world title shot being dashed by events out of his control.

His knockout win over Dennis Hogan in March strengthened his claim to be the next in line to fight Brian Castano or Jermell Charlo for the unified super welterweight titles.

Charlo and Castano will fight on July 17.

