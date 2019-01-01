Trying to get fit in 2019? There's something you should know

Amy Ginn from Snap Fitness Gladstone (left), with Shanayn Tessmer, says gyms and residents themselves benefit from people making fitness related new year's resolutions.

GYMS across the country have started to benefit from the biggest new year's resolution: weight loss.

Finder.com.au surveyed 2010 people and found 29 per cent wanted to trim down, making it the most common personal goal.

Gladstone Physio and Fitness master rehabilitation trainer Bee Manley said the centre had a big focus on rehabilitation and therefore had higher success rates than traditional gyms.

But she said her own past experiences in various gyms revealed the unrealistic side of new year's resolutions.

"I have seen a lot of people who come in for new year's resolutions and they try and do everything, they try and change their way of eating, they try and jump into so many different food camps and fitness classes and unfortunately go too hard,” Ms Manley said.

"They didn't see the results they were after instantly and don't have someone chasing after them 24/7 so they tend to just drop back into bad habits.”

Ms Manley said about half the patrons from previous jobs stuck to their weight-loss goals.

She said people wanting to lose weight would benefit from having realistic goals and not trying to "fit into a box” by choosing exercises that were right for them.

Snap Fitness Gladstone manager Amy Ginn said she noticed a similar drop-off rate of about 40 per cent, with January and February being the year's most profitable months.

"There's definitely an increase and new people joining up ... we do (benefit) like every gym around the country,” Ms Ginn said.

She said feedback indicated 2018 "wasn't the best year” for reaching weight-loss goals but there was more positivity looking ahead.

"I think a lot of people are looking forward to 2019. We do love to see more people coming in, especially those who haven't been to the gym before ... hopefully 2019 is going to be a better year,” Ms Ginn said.