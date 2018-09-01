Try 'barber for a farmer' at BAM

FRESH CUTS: Mobile hairstylist Hayley Brickell will be raising money today at the Beach Arts Music festival atTannum Sands.

HAYLEY Brickell is helping Aussie farmers one trim at a time.

The hairdresser will be cutting through drought hardship at the Beach Arts Music festival today.

She will be trimming and styling men and women's hair plus donating 20 per cent towards helping a drought relief charity.

"I have a lot of friends with property doing it tough and being an Australian you want to lend a hand to help out,” Hayley said.

"I have chosen Drought Angels, a non-profit organisation to donate money raised to go towards.”

Hayley will not be hard to miss in a pink marquee at the Wild-Cattle-Creek-end of the festival.

"BAM goes from 2-7pm but I will start earlier once I have set up for it,” she said.