Try a trade careers day at Rosedale State School

Terrence Hawes, school chaplain and boilermaker with student Dylan Jacobi who is looking to find an apprenticeship as a boilermaker. Contributed

ROSEDALE State School's "Try A Trade” event is coming and will provide students with an ideal opportunity to interact with tradesmen, businesses and employment agencies about careers.

The careers day is hosted every second year and Rosedale deputy principal Josh Morris is making final preparations for the August 31 event.

"The students sit in on sessions provided by tradesmen, businesses and employment providers and they can interact with them,” Mr Morris said.

"They can get involved with presentations, equipment supplied by some of the organisations and what is required by the employers.”

He said the time spent between employers and students, Years 7-12, was not rushed and would be more personalised.

Any tradesmen, business or employment agencies interested in setting up a stall can call Rosedale School on 4156 5777.