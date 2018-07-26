Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Terrence Hawes, school chaplain and boilermaker with student Dylan Jacobi who is looking to find an apprenticeship as a boilermaker.
Terrence Hawes, school chaplain and boilermaker with student Dylan Jacobi who is looking to find an apprenticeship as a boilermaker. Contributed
News

Try a trade careers day at Rosedale State School

Glen Porteous
by
26th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

ROSEDALE State School's "Try A Trade” event is coming and will provide students with an ideal opportunity to interact with tradesmen, businesses and employment agencies about careers.

The careers day is hosted every second year and Rosedale deputy principal Josh Morris is making final preparations for the August 31 event.

"The students sit in on sessions provided by tradesmen, businesses and employment providers and they can interact with them,” Mr Morris said.

"They can get involved with presentations, equipment supplied by some of the organisations and what is required by the employers.”

He said the time spent between employers and students, Years 7-12, was not rushed and would be more personalised.

Any tradesmen, business or employment agencies interested in setting up a stall can call Rosedale School on 4156 5777.

career expo career path careers and training emploment employment agencies rosedale rosedale high school
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Nurse 'dropped baby' court told

    premium_icon Nurse 'dropped baby' court told

    Crime Magistrate David O'Connell opened a pre-coronial inquest conference in Mackay Magistrates Court investigating the circumstances of baby's death.

    • 26th Jul 2018 5:30 AM
    Gladstone's new pet rescue group takes community approach

    Gladstone's new pet rescue group takes community approach

    News A new pet rescue team is on mission to shelter helpless pets

    • 26th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Bid to train teens in their RSA to promote safe nights out

    Bid to train teens in their RSA to promote safe nights out

    News Club owner floats idea to train all graduates in RSA.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    Yarwun's Northern Oil Refinery granted a $4M boost

    Yarwun's Northern Oil Refinery granted a $4M boost

    News Federal minister in Gladstone today to make announcement.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners