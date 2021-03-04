Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Truth about Hilaria Baldwin’s latest baby

by Francesca Bacardi and Eileen Reslen, New York Post
4th Mar 2021 7:38 AM

 

As many speculated, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their sixth child together via surrogate.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple used a surrogate to carry their baby girl Lucia, with her birth coming just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," Hilaria captioned a close-up photo of the new baby earlier this week. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Lucia.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Lucia.


Fans were shocked when news emerged on Monday that Hilaria and Alec had secretly welcomed their sixth child just months after the arrival of their fifth, leading fans to speculate that they'd adopted or used a surrogate for new daughter Lucia.

The yoga guru alerted fans to the idea of surrogacy after it was revealed that she followed a surrogacy company on Instagram.

The couple hasn't confirmed the use of a surrogate, but when a fan dared to question the circumstances surrounding the arrival of their newest bundle of joy, Alec snapped.

"You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business," he responded in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Hilaria with her six children.
Hilaria with her six children.

The couple, fresh from the drama of Hilaria's Spanish heritage scandal, are choosing to keep details surrounding Lucia's birth private.

"We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything - what she posted stands," their rep previously told Page Six.

Alec, 62, and Hilaria, 37 - who wed in 2012 - are the parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, five months, and now newborn Lucia. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria gave birth last September.
Hilaria gave birth last September.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Truth about Hilaria Baldwin's latest baby

More Stories

alec baldwin baby celebrity hilaria baldwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Gender inequity in the media and politics

        Premium Content LETTERS: Gender inequity in the media and politics

        Letters to the Editor “Sexism in the media and online glorifies inappropriate language and behaviours towards women.”

        Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        Premium Content Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        News The Australian Institute of Marine Science monitored reefs between Shoalwater Bay...

        Musical performance to be off tap

        Premium Content Musical performance to be off tap

        Art & Theatre Following sold-out shows on London’s West End, Australia’s best tap dance...

        Rural vigil for Tamil family given green light

        Premium Content Rural vigil for Tamil family given green light

        News “They are still trapped in detention on Christmas Island, 5000km from their Biloela...