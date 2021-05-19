Menu
A Coast man has been jailed for raping his granddaughter.
Crime

Trusted grandfather jailed for raping granddaughter

Aisling Brennan
19th May 2021 10:15 AM
A Sunshine Coast grandfather who asked his young granddaughter if he could be her boyfriend has been sent to jail for grooming and raping the girl.

The 77-year-old man pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday to two counts of rape, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 years and one count of grooming.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had a "particularly close relationship" with his granddaughter and while she was visiting his Kuluin home he escalated their bond to become physical, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to forcibly and aggressively kissing her, touching her inappropriately, sexually assaulting her and asking her whether he could be her boyfriend.

Judge Gary Long said the man's daughter told the court in her victim impact statement the offending had a severe impact on the entire family.

"How (could) someone who is regarded as such a loving father, grandfather, who has helped to care for the family over the years do such things," the victim's mother said.

Judge Long said there was an extreme breach of trust after the child had told police she felt "constrained" because the family continued to visit the grandparents' home while her grandmother was sick.

"She should never have been exposed to this kind of conduct let alone by a trusted grandfather," he said.

The man was sentenced to four years and six months in jail, to be suspended after serving 16 months.

Originally published as Trusted grandfather jailed for raping granddaughter

