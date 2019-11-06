Trump's presence felt in Morrison's office

Scott Morrison has tallied up all the gifts he's received including some from US President Donald Trump.

The shelves in Scott Morrison's office are crammed a little fuller these days.

The prime minister has tallied up all the gifts he's received during recent overseas visits and worked out which ones he wants to keep on display and which will be surrendered into his department's storage unit.

Those that made the cut include three of US President Donald Trump's four presents from Mr Morrison's state visit to the White House in September, the register of interests published on Wednesday shows.

The prime minister will be able to gaze upon a one-of-a-kind model of the American warship USS Canberra, adorned with an aluminium offcut from the real thing which is currently being built.

He's also putting on display a framed map of the Battle of the Coral Sea, which has become one of the symbolic moments of the century-long military ties between Australia and the US, and a Tiffany pewter Paul Revere bowl engraved with the presidential seal and Mr Trump and wife Melania's signatures.

The documents show Mr Morrison will also keep in his office a reminder of the evangelical faith he shares with US Vice President Mike Pence, via a wooden oak cross adorned with the vice-presidential seal the American leader gave him.

And a statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana from Indonesian President Joko Widodo will also find space in Mr Morrison's parliamentary office.

But the Trumps' bespoke leather photo album filled with snaps of the White House state dinner and meetings has been handed over to Mr Morrison's department to find a home in another national collection.

And a signed Rugby World Cup jersey from Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama was donated to the Australian Rugby Foundation.

Politicians have to declare gifts worth more than $750 from other governments or officials and $300 from private sources.

If they want to hold on to the present personally they have to pay the difference between its value and the declaration limit.

An earlier gift declaration shows Mr Morrison has held on to bald eagle cuff links from Mr Trump and a pair of photos the Queen gave him of herself and Prince Phillip.