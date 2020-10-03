Trump’s inner circle: Who’s at risk after President tests positive

Donald Trump, the First Lady and Hope Hicks testing positive for coronavirus now puts a huge number pople in serious danger of contracting the deadly virus.

Donald Trump, the First Lady and Hope Hicks testing positive for coronavirus now puts a huge number pople in serious danger of contracting the deadly virus.

As many as 20 White House staffers and key members of the Trump family could be exposed to COVID-19 after the US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House counsel Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Here's who could be at risk.

JOE BIDEN, 77

Former Vice President and Presidential nominee Joe Biden attended the US's first presidential debate with Trump on Tuesday. Despite keeping the recommended distance apart, neither wore masks for the 90-minute-long discussion.

On Friday Mr Biden's doctor released a statement saying that Joe and Jill Biden had tested negative for the virus.

DR JILL BIDEN, 69

Dr Biden attended the debate and sat in the front row of the incredibly small audience. Unlike many others in attendance, Dr Biden wore a mask and appeared to follow social distancing rules and, as of Friday local time, is virus-free.

MIKE PENCE, 61

Vice President Pence met with Trump earlier this week, and is in line to take over as Commander in Chief should the President die.

The White House confirmed Mr Pence has tested negative for the virus on Friday local time.

CHRIS WALLACE, 72

Veteran journalist and Fox News presenter Chris Wallace was the moderator for Tuesday night's debate, and like Mr Biden and Mr Trump, did not wear a mask in the closed-air venue.

Mr Wallace said on Friday, local time, that he would take a COVID-19 test in the coming days after US President Donald Trump announced he had contracted the virus.

"I'm going to have to get a test," Mr Wallace said in an appearance on Fox & Friends.

"You know, I've been trying to sort of go over it in my mind. It's got to have been 10, 12 feet," he said of his proximity to Mr Trump.

DONALD TRUMP JR, 42

The President's eldest son attended Tuesday night's debate alongside his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the year. Trump Jr did not fly home with his father and Hope Hicks following the debate.

IVANKA TRUMP, 38

Like her brother, Ivanka also attended the debate, and as an Adviser to her father is in almost constant daily contact with her father and stepmother. The White House on Friday said she had tested negative on Friday, local time.

JARED KUSHNER, 39

Kusher, who is married to Ivanka, also attended the debate. He too is in daily contact with the President and other key White House staffers given his role as a senior Adviser to Trump. He tested negative on Friday according to the White House.

ERIC TRUMP, 36

While the President's third child works for this father's business and not within the White House itself, Eric attended the debate.

LARA TRUMP, 37

A former television presenter, Lara Trump attended the debate and has made a series of public appearances at Trump events across the country in recent weeks in a bid to win over female voters.

TIFFANY TRUMP, 26

The President's only daughter from his brief marriage to actor Marla Maples, Tiffany attended the debate.

RONNA McDANIEL, 47

The Republican National Committe Chair tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to The New York Times. She was last in contact with Mr Trump last Friday.

BILL STEPIEN, 42

The President's campaign manager Bill Stepien has been in non-stop contact with President Trump over recent weeks as the election continues to near its November date.

MARK MEADOWS, 61

As the White House Chief of Staff, Meadows routinely comes into contact with Mr Trump, Mrs Trump, and Hope Hicks. He said Friday he had taken a test but did not specify when.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, 32

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is one of Mr Trump's most senior staffers, and like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, is in near daily contact with the US President.

She tested negative to the virus on Friday, local time.

DEREK LYONS

Counsel to the President Derek Lyons. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

Mr Lyons has held a number of key positions within the Trump White House over the years, starting out as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Staff Secretary. He was later promoted to White House Staff Secretary, a role which includes the responsibility of overseeing the information hitting Donald Trump's desk each day. Mr Lyons is also a Counsellor to the President alongside Hope Hicks.

JASON MILLER, 44

Both a senior Adviser and communications specialist, Miller spends a serious amount of time in the President's company.

STEPHEN MILLER, 35

As the President's senior Adviser on policy, Stephen Miller spends long days at the White House and in the company of the President.

DAN SCAVINO, 44

In addition to being the White House's Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino is also the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, and is in daily contact with other key White House staffers including Hicks.

RUDY GIULIANI, 76

The former New York mayor and lawyer works as the President's personal attorney and attended Tuesday's debate with Trump and his family, even joining them on the President's official plane, Air Force One.

ROBERT O'BRIEN, 54

Robert OBrien, national security Adviser. Picture: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty

O'Brien joined Trump's staff in 2019 as the National Security Adviser, and is a constant presence in the White House and was seen alighting Air Force One on Tuesday ahead of the debate.

JIM JORDAN, 56

The Representative for Ohio, Jordan is one of Trump's closest allies and colleagues within the Republican Party and frequently meets with the President. Like O'Brien and Guiliani, Jordan was also spotted on Air Force One.

ALICE MARIE JOHNSON, 65

Alice Marie Johnson. Picture: Can-Do Clemency/ Supplied

A former federal prisoner who was pardoned by the President after a plea for clemency from Kim Kardashian West, Johnson flew on Air Force One with Mr Trump ahead of Tuesday's debate.

MIKE LEE, 49

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee revealed on Friday, local time, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 - after a mask-free meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday and Rose Garden visit Saturday.

"Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies," Mr Lee said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days."

AMY CONEY BARRETT, 48

Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Judge Barrett, who was last with the president on Saturday, is tested on a daily basis and her Friday test was negative. He added that she has been adhering to COVID-19 guidelines set by the CDC.

Originally published as Trump's inner circle: Who's at risk after President tests positive