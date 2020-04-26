Trump unfollows Piers Morgan after ‘batsh*t crazy’ taunt

Donald Trump has hit back after his erstwhile friend UK commentator Piers Morgan wrote a critical article of the President that labelled him as "batsh*t crazy".

The US President has 78.5 million followers on Twitter but himself only follows 48 people including Fox News hosts and family members.

Now that number has been reduced to 47 after he unfollowed Morgan.

The Good Morning Britain host, who himself has nearly 8 million followers, announced the change on Twitter.

UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column: pic.twitter.com/uRncON3Up7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2020

Piers has been increasingly critical of President Trump in recent months, but the row erupted when he criticised Trump's controversial suggestions about treatments for coronavirus.

The widely-reported comments, which Mr Trump has since dismissed as sarcasm, included the President making a suggestion to use UV light and disinfectants as medical treatments.

Mr Trump said: "We hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light", he then talked about disinfectants.

"Right, and then I see the disinfectant, it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning, 'cause you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."

Those suggestions were quickly rejected by medical professionals as extremely dangerous.

Mr Morgan took aim at the President in his column, describing his suggestion as a "batsh*t crazy coronavirus theory', not 'just shockingly senseless and stupid - they're going to kill people".

The President's comments caused a stir in the US, with the company that makes Dettol going so far as to officially warn people not to ingest the disinfectant.

Was just informed that the Fake News from the Thursday White House Press Conference had me speaking & asking questions of Dr. Deborah Birx. Wrong, I was speaking to our Laboratory expert, not Deborah, about sunlight etc. & the CoronaVirus. The Lamestream Media is corrupt & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Mr Trump himself angrily dismissed the stories.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," he later told journalists.

He has now moved to scale back his press conferences after staff raised concerns scenes of him bickering with reporters was hurting him in the polls.

Morgan has friends in high places.

Mr Morgan told CNN in an interview earlier this week he was watching the briefings "with mounting horror."

"He's turning these briefings into a self-aggrandising, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan, almost like a rally to him -- almost like what's more important is winning the election in November," he said.

He then addressed Mr Trump directly: "You will win the election in November if you get this right. If you stop making it about yourself and make it about the American people and show that you care about them over yourself, you will win.

"And, conversely, you will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself, you continue playing silly politics, continue targeting Democrat governors because that suits you for your electoral purposes."