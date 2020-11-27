Trump confirms he'll leave the White House

Donald Trump has confirmed he will leave office if the electoral college votes for Joe Biden on December 14.

It's the closest the President has come so far to conceding the election, after Mr Biden was named the presumptive winner earlier this month.

Mr Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters after a Thanksgiving Day event at the White House on Thursday.

Mr Biden is currently on track for a 306-232 electoral college victory, more than the 270 required for victory, and has a popular vote lead of nearly six million.

The President has continued to claim the election was rigged, and is seeking to overturn the results in key swing states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Asked whether he would concede if the electoral college voted for Mr Biden, Mr Trump said, "If they do, they made a mistake because this election was a fraud. So no, I can't say that."

The reporter pressed, "So if they do you won't leave the White House?"

"Certainly I will," Mr Trump replied, but added that a lot of things would happen between now and inauguration day, January 20.

More to come.