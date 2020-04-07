Menu
Offbeat

The true story behind that WWII donkey photo

Jenna Thompson
by
7th Apr 2020 11:43 AM
Once again Facebook has reared its ugly, misinformed head and users of the social media platform have continued to not check their facts.

For the past week, a photograph doing the rounds on social media depicts a World War II soldier carrying a donkey on his back, supposedly to prevent the animal from inadvertently setting off landmines.

 

The mis-captioned photo has done the rounds on social media
The mis-captioned photo has done the rounds on social media Facebook

Fact-checking website Snopes.com has revealed that the photograph was taken in 1958 during the Algerian War - 13 years after WWII ended.

As for the donkey supposedly being carried over landmines, "a legionnaire of the 13th Demi-Brigade of the Foreign Legion rescued a starving donkey and returned it to his base where, renamed Bambi, it served the unit as a mascot," said author Douglas Porch in his 1991 history of the Foreign Legion, as the website references.

Hopefully social media users take a minute to check the facts next time one of these photos appears on their news feed. 

