‘True legend’: Daughter’s tribute to firefighter dad

Cairns firefighter Brant Jones died after slipping and falling at Behana Gorge.

THE devastated daughter of a Far North firefighter who died at a popular waterhole has described an "adventurous, energetic and positive man" who died doing what he loved.

Senior firefighter Brant Jones' social media accounts are littered with pictures of him at waterfalls, swimming spots and hikes around the region.

Tragically it was during a morning hike with family and friends to Behana Gorge that it was believed the 58-year-old from Mt Sheridan slipped and fell into the water.

Despite the desperate efforts of those with him and attending emergency services, which included several colleagues, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daughter Stacey Ghietti described her dad as a "true legend".

"Everyone he met he touched their lives, he was a adventurous, energetic, and positive man that people gravitated to," she said. "The memories he has given his friends and family will live on for a very long time.

"He died doing what he loved so that is the small reassurance we can take in at this time."

Mr Jones worked as a firefighter for 24 years and had most recently been based at Cairns South station.

Far Northern Region and Acting Chief Superintendent Craig Smith said his death had rocked the service.

"During his 24 years as a firefighter he has shown incredible dedication to the Far North community," he said.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his family.

"It is absolutely devastating when you lose one of your own and we are providing support to all his colleagues and family at this tragic time."

Mr Jones was born and raised in Cairns and attended Trinity Bay State High School.

Committed to a healthy lifestyle, he and wife Janelle previously ran a business called Fruit Blooms, producing arrangements made with fresh fruit.

His death came just weeks after former Gordonvale woman Sherei Anderson, 32, and Townsville soldier Simon Walker, 24, are believed to have fallen to their deaths at Kearneys Falls in Goldsborough.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.