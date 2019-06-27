Menu
FUEL TANK BURST: Fire & Rescue Goonellabah's Hazmat unit is with other emergency services at the scene of of a B-double tank rupture on the Pacific Hwy on Thursday morning.
Truck's fuel tank bursts on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
27th Jun 2019 8:10 AM
EMERGENCY services, including three firefighting crews, are at the scene of a Hazmat incident after the fuel tank of B-double truck ruptured earlier today.

Fire & Rescue Ballina Leading Station Officer, Erin Rampling, said crews from Ballina, Goonellabah and a Rural Fire Service crew were at the scene on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico.

"Around 6.30am we were called when a B-double had a ruptured fuel tank," he said.

"This has been contained by Fire & Rescue units from Ballina who sent 211 pumper and the Goonellabah 316 Hazmat crew.

"An RFS crew is there and Ballina Council have a street sweeper on site."

Mr Rampling said that, fortunately, the fuel rupture was not serious.

"The crews have cleared the highway and clean-up in process in process," he said.

"Our crews are still out there."

A RMS spokeswoman said staff have responded to the incident and are managing traffic flow.

