Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in Truro crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM

 

Dozens of semi trailers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 26.

    Man dies after suspected hit and run

    premium_icon Man dies after suspected hit and run

    Breaking Police are appealing for information

    Expanded program to help put a stop to domestic violence

    premium_icon Expanded program to help put a stop to domestic violence

    News The program aims to reach more men in the region

    Former child care worker's 'disgraceful' assault

    premium_icon Former child care worker's 'disgraceful' assault

    News Children watch dad's horror attack on mum