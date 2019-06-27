Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver told police he didn't know a dozen marijuana plants were growing in his back yard after an early morning raid uncovered drugs and an illegal stash.
A truck driver told police he didn't know a dozen marijuana plants were growing in his back yard after an early morning raid uncovered drugs and an illegal stash. Contributed
Crime

Truckie's backyard drug stash, hidden tools busted

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Jun 2019 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver told police he didn't know a dozen marijuana plants were growing in his backyard after an early morning raid uncovered drugs and an illegal stash.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard how Paul Anthony Graham arrived home while police searched his Eudlo property and found 12 skinny marijuana plants in pots behind a shed.

The 53 year old told police the six-week-old plants were his, but said he didn't know what they were when they questioned him on June 6.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said police also found a brass smoking pipe, glass smoking pipe and prescription drugs concealed in wall linings of his truck.

The court heard police also found five clip-seal bags, one containing traces of a crystallised substance.

"He wasn't sure why he had the bags... he bought the truck new about 12 months ago," Sergeant Scott said.

Graham pleaded guilty to three drug charges in court on Thursday, including production of a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Graham's criminal history was "fairly lengthy" as he perused it, and included a similar conviction in Victoria in 2014.

Graham told the court he left Victoria to "get away from the scene", and said Mr Stjernqvist was wrong in saying nothing had changed in his move.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Graham to six months' jail, wholly suspended for 12 months, and fined him $1000.

A conviction was recorded.

maroochydore magistrates court producing dangerous drugs scdcourt sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father

    premium_icon MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father

    Breaking It marks the third death in six months in a Queensland coal mine.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    premium_icon Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    Business Rio Tinto creates new role for smelter GM.

    Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    News The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow