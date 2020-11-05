Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the scene of a truck rollover at Burnett Heads
Police at the scene of a truck rollover at Burnett Heads
News

Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 7:13 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

 

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

The man was reportedly trapped within the semi-trailer, which has rolled onto his side.

Firefighters and rescue crews were on the scene using hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the man from the rolled truck, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

 

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

More Stories

Show More
burnett heads crash truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 4.

        • 5th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
        Schools in focus: Chaplains speak out about mental health

        Premium Content Schools in focus: Chaplains speak out about mental health

        News The Gladstone State High School chaplains recently spoke out on mental health.

        DEVELOPMENT: New indoor sports facility pitched

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: New indoor sports facility pitched

        News Councillors have viewed a blueprint for Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association’s...

        Convicted child sex offender’s ‘trivial’ breach

        Premium Content Convicted child sex offender’s ‘trivial’ breach

        Crime The man convicted of serious offending against children breached his suspended...