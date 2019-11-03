Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was flown to hospital last night after a truck crash on the Bruce Highway. FILE PIC
A man was flown to hospital last night after a truck crash on the Bruce Highway. FILE PIC
Breaking

Truckie suffers serious injuries in highway crash

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Nov 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics were initially called to a single-truck crash in southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum Creek bridge about 10.54pm on Saturday.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the man in his 30s was treated by critical car paramedics for leg, arm and facial injuries.

A rescue helicopter later flew the man to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

emergency highway injuries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital from island

        premium_icon Man flown to hospital from island

        News The man suffered chest pain while on the island.

        TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

        premium_icon TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

        News Gladstone Cosplayers spent hours perfecting their costumes and characters for...

        30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

        News THOUSANDS traded reality for a day of superhero fantasy for the third annual...

        Cage escapee establishes population

        premium_icon Cage escapee establishes population

        News Find out how a bird released into the wild in the 1930s has thrived in the...