Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truckie who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton has faced court.
A truckie who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton has faced court. Bev Lacey
Crime

Truckie raped, kidnapped young woman

Sherele Moody
by
8th Apr 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton last year will be sentenced in July.

Robert Andrew Bennett pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to burglary with violence, multiple rapes and kidnapping. 　

Police allege he broke into the Darra home of a 22-year-old woman on August 6, 2018. 　

The 50-year-old took her to various locations where he repeatedly raped and assaulted her before letting her go on August 7.

Police found him three days later in Grafton and he was extradited to Queensland. He has been behind bars on remand and will remain locked up until his sentencing in three months on July 12. - NewsRegional

brisbane court crime grafton rape robert andrew bennett truckie
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fireys extingish garbage truck fire at Glen Eden

    premium_icon Fireys extingish garbage truck fire at Glen Eden

    News A QFES spokeswoman said crews extinguished the blaze in two minutes

    • 8th Apr 2019 1:45 PM
    EVENTS: Jam-packed holidays in Gladstone

    premium_icon EVENTS: Jam-packed holidays in Gladstone

    Whats On The region is loaded with school holiday events

    • 8th Apr 2019 1:10 PM
    UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    News A QPS spokeswoman said the girl was reported found at 10am.

    Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

    premium_icon Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

    Community Guest speakers shared stories of how Rotary helped them