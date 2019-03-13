Menu
CHARGED: A 42-year-old man has been charged for giving false documents to police and for testing positive to ice after a roadside breath test in 2017.
News

Truckie on ice drove five days in row, had no idea was big deal

Philippe Coquerand
by
13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
A TRUCK driver with ice in his system misled police about how many days straight he had been on the road.

Kelly James Dowie, 42, from Western Australia, pleaded guilty via phone in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to both charges.

The court was told Dowie was driving his prime mover truck at Federal on January 17, 2017 when police conducted a road side breath test.

"A work diary and licence was produced to officers. They inspected page 86 and conducted inquiries with the Department of Transport and the camera system that recorded the defendant's vehicle travelling once that day at 11:50am at Goodna," the court heard.

"The work diary claimed he was resting at Warwick at the time. Police know that the defendant had claimed he rested for the following five days until January 16 and there was a discrepancy of 2100km."

Dowie admitted he worked five days straight and made no entries in the work diary.

"I thought we had an area of 150km of the depot where we are allowed to drive without stopping and we don't have to log it," he said.

"I had no idea it was a big deal, but obviously it is."

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said laws were put into place to ensure motorists were kept safe and not fatigued.

"There has to be a big deterrent for people who don't do the right thing," she said.

"In relation to driving with ice in your system, you have no idea how scary it is for people on the road to be thinking that truck drivers have ice in your system. It's one of the frightening things."

Dowie was fined $950 for giving police misleading documents. He was also fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.

court stories false documents falsified log book gympie magistrates court ice methylamphetamine prime mover truck driver western australia
Gympie Times

