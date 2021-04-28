Truckie jailed over bus driver’s death walks free

Five months after he was jailed over a head-on crash that killed a bus driver, truck driver Ronald Gallaty will be released from jail immediately.

Five months after he was jailed over a head-on crash that killed a bus driver, truck driver Ronald Gallaty will be released from jail immediately.

A truck driver who caused the death of a Logan bus driver when he sped around a corner will walk from prison after he successfully appealed his sentence.

The Queensland Court of Appeal this morning ruled that Ronald Trevor Gallaty, 68, should be allowed to serve the rest of his jail term in the community and suspended his three-year jail term immediately.

Peter Bohlsen, 62, died after a tipping trailer attached to Gallaty's truck veered onto the wrong side of Waterford Tamborine Rd on a sweeping bend at Yarrabilba on November 17, 2016.

Peter Wayne Bohlsen was critically injured in the crash and died days later in hospital. Picture: Supplied

Gallaty pleaded not guilty to the single charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, but was convicted after a judge-only trial in August.

Throughout the trial, Gallaty claimed the truck's automatic brake assist system had caused the crash because it had recognised the bus as an obstruction and caused the brakes to lock.

But the judge found that Gallaty's "excessive speed" had activated an automatic stability control mechanism on the truck.

He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment and ordered to serve 12 months behind bars.

Gallaty appealed his conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal.

Peter Bohlsen’s daughters Lisa Sharp and Sarah Taylor daughters said they had forgiven Mr Gallaty. Picture: Annette Dew

The Appeal Court judges found the facts of the case supported a conclusion that Gallaty's dangerous operation of the truck had caused Mr Bohlsen's death.

But they disagreed with the sentencing judge's finding that Gallaty had "a cavalier attitude" to driving and ruled that his sentence should be reduced.

"His mature years, his lack of prior criminal history and limited traffic history, in the context of genuine remorse and subsequent retirement from operating heavy vehicles, supports a conclusion that the principles of deterrence and denunciation can be adequately reflected in the imposition of such a head sentence..." Justice David Boddice wrote in his judgment.

The Court of Appeal re-sentenced Gallaty to three years' jail, suspended forthwith.

His driver's licence disqualification period was reduced from three years to two years.

Originally published as Truckie jailed over bus driver's death walks free