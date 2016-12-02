Truckie: I came to Gladstone to escape my horrible addiction

"PURE luck" dragged a recovering alcoholic out of a life that was teetering on the edge of the abyss, dropping him into Gladstone.

One-time truck driver Shannon Bland believes he fell into a habit of excessive drinking after a lifetime of setbacks which began with childhood trouble that left him homeless aged 14 and came to a head when his business partner sold off their scrap yard, running off with the money.

Despite speculation tenants have flocked to Gladstone to seize cheap rent, Mr Bland was swept into our city by the goodwill of a well-known Gladstone business owner who picked him up on the highway in the north of New South Wales.

Alcoholic opens up about recovery: Shannon Bland has moved to Gladstone to begin a new life.

Mr Bland lived with one of his cousins in central New South Wales, who began to use heavy drugs, when he decided pack up and leave, opting for a life of homelessness without his mates instead.

"I thought, 'no, I got to get out of here'," he said.

"All my mates started getting into it (drugs), and I said, 'see you all later I'm going on another fishing trip'.

"They said, 'Can I come?' I said, 'nope, you're on it -- I'll see you later'.

"I came to Gladstone to escape drugs. That's it."

Mr Bland said he took to the highway where he "stuck his thumb out" to hitchhike without a final destination in mind.

"Then I just started walking up here," he said.

He passed Kevin McGuire, the owner of 2nd Life Traders in northern New South Wales, who offered him work and a home.

"And he said, 'You do a couple of days' work with me I'll be able to help you out or something, so he drove me all the way to Gladstone.

Mr McGuire bought him new clothes, toiletries, and sent him for a haircut.

"I got him cleaned up, so he was more presentable," he said.

He said Mr Bland had "lapses" with alcoholism along the way, but he's seeking help with Alcoholics Anonymous.

He said he prefers helping "battlers" who he can "see right in front of me" rather than handing money to charity where he can't see the outcomes.

"I've got my own business here, and part of what I do, just for my own self, for karma you might say, is try to give back," he said.

"No one has given me a cent, but as I try to climb the ladder myself, I try to look for people who seem genuine or who are struggling and try to give them a hand up."

Mr Bland said, not wanting to overstay his welcome, he moved back into his swag, what he calls the "kookaburra hotel", at Barney Point.

But he's since moved into Toolooa St's Affordable Housing where he's waiting to start a job as a carpenter.