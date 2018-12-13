Menu
EMERGENCY services were called to a multi-vehicle crash overnight involving a truck and a vehicle on the Bruce Highway.
FILE
Truckie hurt in Bruce Highway collision

Sarah Barnham
13th Dec 2018 8:29 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a multi-vehicle crash overnight involving a truck and a vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

The crash occurred before 7.30pm on the highway near Hourigan Creek Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both vehicles were travelling in the northbound lane when they collided.

The spokesman said both drivers were men and the trucker suffered minor head and neck injuries.

He said both drivers were taken to the Gladstone hospital as a precaution.

A section of the Bruce Highway was closed northbound for one hour and the road reopened by 8.40pm.

