Truckie causes dad's death near Gladstone in horror crash

A TRUCK driver has been jailed for two years after he failed to properly check his rig, killing the driver of a car when the rear trailer of his road train disconnected in Central Queensland.

AAP reports Nathaniel Marc Mathies had overslept and was trying to make up time on just his fourth trip behind the wheel of the long-haul vehicle while running freight between Gladstone and Biloela.

On Tuesday, the Brisbane District Court heard Mathies, 33, was told to leave his second trailer at Biloela as the road wasn't wide enough to safely drive a road train.

But he did not listen to his employer's advice and failed to properly check a dolly that linked the trailers.

AAP reports the dolly subsequently detached, causing the trailer to collide with a car, killing father-of-three Jody Harrison in November 2013.

Mr Harrison died in hospital hours after the crash, which occured on the Dawson Hwy about 10km east of Biloela.

Mathies was sentenced to two years in jail for dangerously operating a vehicle causing death and will be eligible for parole after five months.

The AAP report said Judge Farr found Mathies was remorseful.