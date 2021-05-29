Menu
A truck driver has been seriously assaulted after rocks were thrown at his vehicle in Sydney’s west.
Truckie bashed, pelted with rocks

Blake Antrobus
29th May 2021 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM

A truck driver has been pelted with rocks and struck with a crowbar in a serious assault in Sydney’s west.

Police are investigating the incident after the man was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon with lacerations and possible rib fractures.

The man, 53, was driving a semi-trailer along Pendock Road in Cranebrook about 4.40pm when rocks were reportedly thrown at the vehicle.

The driver stopped a short distance later and armed himself with a crowbar, but the people ran off.

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a truck driver, 53, after he was struck with a bottle, punched and kicked and hit with a crowbar on Friday afternoon.
He was then approached by approximately six males, aged in their 20s, carrying bottles.

The driver was struck to the back of the head with a bottle as he climbed back into the vehicle, before being dragged to the ground and further assaulted.

He was repeatedly punched and kicked before being struck with his own crowbar.

The group of men fled after a witness intervened, while the driver was taken to Nepean Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Originally published as Truckie bashed, pelted with rocks

