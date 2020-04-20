Menu
Crime

Truckie allegedly found with five bags brimming with $2.75m

by Tiffanie Turnbull
20th Apr 2020 9:08 AM

Police have seized more than $2.75 million stuffed in shopping bags from a truckie at a NSW service station after it was allegedly smuggled in from Adelaide.

The Australian Border Force and NSW Police stopped Stephen John Molloy, 52, at a Yass service station on Thursday night and searched his prime mover truck.

They allegedly found five Woolworths esky bags brimming with more than $2.75 million in cash, as well as a stash of cannabis, a mobile phone and some electronic equipment.

Police believe the South Australian man was transporting the money between Adelaide and Sydney.

Molloy was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

His matter was briefly mentioned at Goulburn Local Court on Friday where he was refused bail to appear in the same court on June 10.

Originally published as Truckie allegedly found with $2.75m in NSW

cash court crime drug offences editor picks

