Truck rolls on Mount Larcom Rd at Yarwun

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 12:56 PM
Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Road at 12.21pm after reports a truck had rolled at Yarwun.

The spokesman said the driver of the truck is reportedly out of the cab.

It is understood the truck is blocking part of the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were en route to the incident.

Police have also been called to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest traffic information visit the Queensland Traffic website.

More to come.

