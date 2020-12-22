Truck rolls on Mount Larcom Rd at Yarwun

Paramedics are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Gladstone Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Road at 12.21pm after reports a truck had rolled at Yarwun.

The spokesman said the driver of the truck is reportedly out of the cab.

It is understood the truck is blocking part of the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were en route to the incident.

Police have also been called to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest traffic information visit the Queensland Traffic website.

More to come.