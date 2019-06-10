Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rolled over on the Warrego Highway just after 5am.
The truck rolled over on the Warrego Highway just after 5am. Toowoomba 4350tv/Facebook
Breaking

Delays as truck rolls, cars crash, on Warrego Highway

Tobi Loftus
by
10th Jun 2019 7:49 AM

TWO lanes on the Warrego Highway are closed this morning after a truck rolled  and two cars crashed on the major road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred on the Glenore Grove section of the highway, just east of Gatton, just after 5am.

"It closed a couple of lanes," the spokesman said. 

"But traffic is moving again."

Delays are still expected on the eastbound lanes of the highway, with the lanes still closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the grassed section beside the highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three uninjured patients from the three separate vehicles were assessed by paramedics.

"No transport was required following (the crash)," the spokesman said. 

gatton traffic queensland police toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News A CONVICTED murderer was on parole in Gladstone when he attacked a mother and punched her child several times in their home over an item he found in his mailbox

    Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    premium_icon Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    Crime Police executed four search warrants near the township

    Dangerous, drugged-up motorist gets two years jail

    premium_icon Dangerous, drugged-up motorist gets two years jail

    News He attempted to flee officers on foot on July 31, 2018

    'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    premium_icon 'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    News A local student has received an offer as a Maritime Warfare Officer