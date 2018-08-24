Menu
ROLLOVER: The Bruce Hwy is closed south of Miriam Vale. Trevor Veale
BRUCE HWY CRASH: Truck rollover near Granite Creek

Gregory Bray
by
24th Aug 2018 8:16 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM

9.50AM: POLICE have reopened one lane of the Bruce Hwy to traffic, which is currently being directed around the crash scene south of Miriam Vale.

Drivers are advised to use caution as the scene is still being cleared.

8.16AM: THE Bruce Highway is closed between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale as emergency services deal with a truck rollover.

The incident occurred at 5.40am, three kilometres north of Granite Creek.

Police have confirmed nobody was injured in the crash.

Both lanes of the highway are currently closed, with one lane expected to be opened soon.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

