A TRUCK has rolled over on its side at the Gladstone-Benaraby Rd roundabout near Boyne Island.

The incident was reported to police about 12pm.

The truck is blocking access to Benaraby in the southbound lane.

Reports suggest the truck was carrying scrap metal.

A QPS spokesman said fuel is leaking from the truck and the driver managed to escape.

More to come.