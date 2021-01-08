Menu
A truck ran off the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today, according to witnesses. Picture: Jakee-Dee Broad/Facebook
News

Truck jackknifes across Bruce Hwy, causes traffic mayhem

Lacee Froeschl
7th Jan 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Witnesses have reported traffic has finally cleared up on the Bruce Highway just south of Maryborough after a truck reportedly drove into a ditch sometime after lunch.

A photo posted to social media shows the trailer of a truck jackknifed across the road and the front down an embankment.

The incident is believed to have occurred just over the hill from the Puma fuel station on the Bruce Highway between Maryborough and Tiaro.

A truck went off the Bruce Highway and into an embankment south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today. Picture: Malinda Dakin/Facebook
However, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service spokesmen said it seemed nothing had been reported to them and was unsure if police crews attended.

More witnesses reported traffic used five-mile road to avoid the congestion.

It comes as police and ambulance crews were called to a car rollover on Nissan St, Urraween at 1.30pm.

