A truck carrying aluminium blocks caught fire just before midday on Boyne Island Road. Mike Richards

Just before midday fire crews were called to a truck fire on Boyne Island Road near the Riverstone Rise roundabout.

The fire is believed to have started in the cabin.

Locals were quick to help out, giving the driver a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

The inside of the cabin was completely burnt.

QAS assessed the driver for smoke inhalation and transported him to hospital for observation.