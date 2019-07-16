Truck driver to contest 'hazardous' high beams on Philip St

A GLADSTONE truck driver has fronted court to fight an allegation of the hazardous use of high beam headlights along Philip St.

A GLADSTONE truck driver has fronted court to fight an allegation of the hazardous use of high beam headlights along Philip St. Contributed

A GLADSTONE truck driver has fronted court to fight an allegation of the hazardous use of high beam headlights along Philip St.

Shane Anthony Sealey appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday facing one charge of using headlights on high beam at an oncoming vehicle - an offence that can be dealt with by a $53 fine.

Mr Sealey initially entered a plea of guilty to the charge however indicated to Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he did not agree with the police facts.

It's alleged Mr Sealey, a truck driver of about 30 years, was driving along Philip St on January 10, 2019 when he drove past a police vehicle with both his high beams and LED lights on about 11.45pm.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Mr Sealey was travelling in the opposite direction to police when the vehicles passed each other.

Mr Boyd said the police officers commented on the brightness of Mr Sealey's lights and the "hazardous” nature of continuing to drive with the lights on.

Mr Boyd said Mr Sealey was observed to be driving with the high beams for another 300m after passing the police vehicle, so officers decided to do a U-turn and intercepted the 54-year-old motorist.

When officers approached Mr Sealey, he was "hostile” the court was told.

The court was told Mr Sealey claimed he did use his high beams on however did not have them on for as long as the officers claimed.

In court Mr Sealey continued to dispute police facts and Mr Kinsella said it sounded like Mr Sealey wanted to plead not guilty.

Mr Sealey had also brought photos to court. He told the court he did not believe he should have been charged.

Mr Kinsella vacated the guilty plea and told Mr Sealey to "case conference” the charge with police.

"You have indicated you disagree with the police facts. I can't take your guilty plea right now,” Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Sealey was told to reappear in court with a plea decision on July 29.