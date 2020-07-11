Menu
A truck driver has been refused bail over a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
Crime

Truck driver refused bail over fatal crash

by Gerard Cockburn
11th Jul 2020 10:10 AM

A truck driver allegedly responsible for the a car crash southwest of Sydney that killed a child and left four others seriously injured on Friday will face court on Saturday.

The driver, scheduled to face Parramatta Bail Court via video link on Saturday, has been charged with nine offences over the crash near Menangle, including dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The Moss Vale man was arrested at Campbelltown Police Station was refused bail and his licence has been suspended.

The driver was also charged with not recording prescribed information in his work diary, nor using time zone allocations in his work diary.

At 3pm on Friday, a heavy vehicle heading southbound on the Hume Highway near the Frank Partridge Rest Area, drove into another truck and the three SUVs, which injured five people.

An eight-year-old girl suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Paramedics took five patients to Liverpool Hospital after the incident.

A 45-year-old woman from Forster sustained a hip, leg and head injuries, while 46-year-old man from Glebe suffered a compound fracture to his right arm.

A 54-year-old woman from the Australian Capital Territory suffered multiple lower limb and internal injuries, and a 55-year-old man sustained numerous rib fractures.

A 45-year-old man from Kings Park was also taken to hospital but was later discharged.

 

