A Gladstone truck driver lost his job over a drug-driving offence. Picture: iStock
Crime

Truck driver loses job over offence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE truck driver has lost his job after he was caught drug-driving.

Gary James Malcolm pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was stopped on June 27 at 6pm at a static RBT site.

He told police he had smoked a joint which was reflected when he tested positive for marijuana.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court Malcolm had lost his job because of this offence.

She said it was a “morning after” offence and he didn’t appreciate the drugs would still be in his salvia.

She said he had used the drugs to ease his back pain as it was the only thing that worked.

Malcolm was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

