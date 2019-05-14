Truck driver dead after collision with pantec truck on M1

A driver was found inside the pantec truck which crashed on its side. PHOTO: Kimberley Pratt/Twitter

AN INVESTIGATION is underway following a collision between a pantec truck and a B-Double on the M1 that's left one driver with fatal injuries.

About 10.40pm (Monday 13 May 2019), emergency services were called to the M1 at Wahroonga, about 2km north of the Hornsby exit, in the southbound lanes, following reports of a truck crash.

Officers from Kuring-Gai Police District attended and located a pantec truck on its side. The driver was still trapped inside.

Emergency services worked to free the driver and he was taken by ambulance to RNS Hospital suffering injuries.

His condition is considered stable.

As investigations commenced officers located a B-Double about 50 meters down an embankment near the crash site.

The male driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Officers from Kuring-Gai Police Area Command are on scene and have established a crime scene.

Traffic delays are expected south bound on the M1 this morning as a salvage operation gets underway.

Motorists are advised to monitor www.livetraffic.com for the latest traffic information.