Truck driver charged after cop deaths

Four Victoria Police officers were been killed after an accident on the Eastern Freeway near the suburb of Kew. Picture: Mark Stewart

Four Victoria Police officers were been killed after an accident on the Eastern Freeway near the suburb of Kew. Picture: Mark Stewart

The truck driver allegedly involved in the horror crash on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne which killed four police officers last week has been charged, police confirmed Monday morning.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 47-year-old man with four counts of culpable driving following a joint investigation by the Major Collision Investigation Unit and the Homicide Squad.

It is alleged police intercepted a Porsche inbound on the Eastern Freeway before the multi-vehicle collision occurred near Chandler Highway just after 5.30pm on 22 April.

The Herald Sun has named the truck driver as Mohinder Singh Bajwa.

Emergency services work at the scene of the collision near the Chandler Highway in the suburb of Kew in Melbourne on Thursday. Picture: Scott Barbour

Mr Singh Bajwa, 47, was taken to hospital where he remained until last night. He was being interviewed by police at Melbourne West police station on Sunday night for the first time since the crash.

Police have not yet revealed further details of the charges.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Truck driver charged with four counts of culpable driving following the death of four officers in Kew last week.https://t.co/bhljWrpIrN pic.twitter.com/4tXzZrto7h — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 26, 2020

The crash occurred after police pulled over a Porsche driver for allegedly speeding at 149km/h. Police decided to impound the 911 Porsche and called for back-up from other officers.

After they arrived at the scene and had left their vehicle, the large refrigerator truck collided with the vehicles in the emergency lane at 100 km/h and killed the four officers.

Mr Singh Bajwa was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital after reportedly blacking out following the crash and had remained there under police guard.

Picture: David Caird

The multi vehicle car accident involving a truck and Victoria Police on the Eastern Freeway between Chandler Hwy and Burke Road. Picture: Mark Stewart

The police who died in the accident were Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Joshua Prestney and Leading Snr Const. Taylor.

The Porsche was also hit and the driver is accused of fleeing the scene and of abusing and filming a dying female officer as well as fleeing the accident.

Charged with nine offences including reckless conduct, speeding, drug possession and drug driving, the Porsche driver appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday where he did not apply for bail.

Police allege he tested positive to cannabis and ice following the tragic incident.

Originally published as Truck driver charged after cop deaths