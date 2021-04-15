Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Darryn Nufer
15th Apr 2021 4:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.

kunwarara road truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

        Premium Content Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

        Crime The woman told police she had attended court on the wrong day.

        Second-hand stores slash prices for good cause

        Premium Content Second-hand stores slash prices for good cause

        Smarter Shopping Two Gladstone region second-hand stores are slashing prices by 50 per cent in a bid...

        Unsupervised learner driver caught out

        Premium Content Unsupervised learner driver caught out

        Crime The learner driver was driving with no plates and was unsupervised.

        Man, 60s, hospitalised after being pushed over by cattle

        Premium Content Man, 60s, hospitalised after being pushed over by cattle

        News A rescue chopper was called to the Boyne Valley.