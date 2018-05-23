Menu
BUSTED: The pedestrian barrier sustained severe damage at several points.
Breaking

UPDATE: Truck crashes into barrier on Calliope River bridge

Andrew Thorpe
by
23rd May 2018 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

11.35PM: THE damaged section of a pedestrian barrier hit by a truck earlier this morning is expected to be torn down by Gladstone Regional Council workers later today and the scene made safe.

The barrier sustained severe damage in the collision at several points along the bridge, which spans the Calliope River on the western side the power station.

Debris left by the truck has been moved to the side of the road and does not pose any hazard to traffic.

9.56PM: A TRUCK has collided with a pedestrian barrier on a Hanson Rd bridge near Gladstone Power Station.

No injuries were sustained in the crash, according to a police spokeswoman.

The truck involved in the crash has left the scene, but a small amount of debris remains on the road.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

Gladstone Observer

