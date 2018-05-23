UPDATE: Truck crashes into barrier on Calliope River bridge

BUSTED: The pedestrian barrier sustained severe damage at several points.

BUSTED: The pedestrian barrier sustained severe damage at several points. Andrew Thorpe

11.35PM: THE damaged section of a pedestrian barrier hit by a truck earlier this morning is expected to be torn down by Gladstone Regional Council workers later today and the scene made safe.

The barrier sustained severe damage in the collision at several points along the bridge, which spans the Calliope River on the western side the power station.

Debris left by the truck has been moved to the side of the road and does not pose any hazard to traffic.

9.56PM: A TRUCK has collided with a pedestrian barrier on a Hanson Rd bridge near Gladstone Power Station.

No injuries were sustained in the crash, according to a police spokeswoman.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The truck involved in the crash has left the scene, but a small amount of debris remains on the road.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.