Truck rollover Jimbour west
Emily Bradfield
Truck carting pigs rolls on rural road

Tara Miko
by
2nd Sep 2019 8:46 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
A TRUCK carting pigs has rolled on a rural road north-west of Dalby this morning.

Multiple emergency services crews are on scene at Kents Rd at Jimbour West where the truck, reported as carting a load of pigs, rolled about 7.45am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the occupant of the truck at the scene while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services secure the area.

Firefighters were cutting the rear door of the trailer in an effort to gain access to where the pigs were, a QFES spokesman said.

Truck rollover Jimbour west
Emily Bradfield

It is unknown if any of the animals were injured.

The incident is ongoing.

