Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle.
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police seek truckie after driver impaled by metal rod

Navarone Farrell
by
18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was impaled by a metal rod while travelling on the Warrego Hwy towards Oakey.

The woman, from Laidley Heights, was travelling on the Warrego Hwy about 3.15pm, February 25, when a metal rod approximately 50 centimetres in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod pierced the woman's chest before she pulled over to call for help.

 

A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle.
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle. Queensland Police Service

Initially the 60-year-old received blood transfusions at Toowoomba Hospital before she was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police found a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray (pictured) and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with enquiries.

More Stories

crime editors picks police truck
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    premium_icon Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    News A GLADSTONE man told police he drank 24 cans of beer before getting behind the wheel and driving to his mother's house, a court was told.

    Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    premium_icon Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    News Poll of voters in Flynn has found overwhelming support...

    LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    premium_icon LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    Offbeat Are you in any of these Observer photos from 1999?

    • 18th Apr 2019 1:16 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Things to do this Easter long weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Things to do this Easter long weekend

    News Gladstone Harbour Festival set to dominate weekend events.

    • 18th Apr 2019 1:00 PM