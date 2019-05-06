Truck and motorcycle collide on Bruce Highway
UPDATE 1.50PM: A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Sarina this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the rider, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The truck driver was not injured.
Emergency crews are clearing the scene.
BREAKING 1.20PM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are responding to the Bruce Highway south of Mackay following reports of a traffic crash.
A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a truck and motorcycle had collided near the Caltex at Sarina.
It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.
More to come.