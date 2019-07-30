Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Truck ablaze on highway

Brooke Duncan
by
30th Jul 2019 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM

UPDATE (2:07PM): QFES crews have mostly extinguished a truck fire near Guluguba. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the truck had been carrying furniture and crews were attempting to unload the truck and extinguish the fire as they went. 

She said the cab of the truck was saved, but the wheels were not. 

EARLIER (1:12PM) A TRUCK has caught fire on the Leichhardt Highway near Guluguba. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said QFES received the call at about 12.20pm and two crews were on the scene controlling the blaze.

She said all passengers were out of the truck, with paramedics on the scene and police en route. 

ambulance fire guluguba leichhardt highway police qfes truck fire

Top Stories

    'Not a problem': O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

    premium_icon 'Not a problem': O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

    Politics FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept" the construction of a nuclear power plant. Have your say on this issue in The Observer's online poll.

    DAF want your pearl perch fish frames

    premium_icon DAF want your pearl perch fish frames

    Environment 'We'll also be tagging spawning pearl perch'

    • 30th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Dog bite puts elderly woman in hospital

    premium_icon Dog bite puts elderly woman in hospital

    News Paramedics were called to Tannum Sands earlier this morning.

    Footpath works to start at Boyne-Tannum

    Footpath works to start at Boyne-Tannum

    News The upgrades are worth $320,000