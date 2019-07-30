Truck ablaze on highway

UPDATE (2:07PM): QFES crews have mostly extinguished a truck fire near Guluguba.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the truck had been carrying furniture and crews were attempting to unload the truck and extinguish the fire as they went.

She said the cab of the truck was saved, but the wheels were not.

EARLIER (1:12PM) A TRUCK has caught fire on the Leichhardt Highway near Guluguba.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said QFES received the call at about 12.20pm and two crews were on the scene controlling the blaze.

She said all passengers were out of the truck, with paramedics on the scene and police en route.