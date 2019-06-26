135MM: Coast cops massive rainfall totals

Maddy Long and Shelly Baker getting drenched at Alexandra Headland as they prepare for a morning surf after the Sunshine Coast's received a 24-hour bucketing courtesy of a coastal trough anchored off southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

Maddy Long and Shelly Baker getting drenched at Alexandra Headland as they prepare for a morning surf after the Sunshine Coast's received a 24-hour bucketing courtesy of a coastal trough anchored off southeast Queensland and northern NSW. John McCutcheon

RAINFALL totals in excess of 100mm fell in several places on the Sunshine Coast during the past 24 hours as the region copped the weight of a coastal trough that anchored off southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

Bells Creek South with 135mm for the 24 hours to 9am copped the biggest bucketing but Coolum West (109mm), Bells Creek North (107mm), Yandina Creek (101mm) also cracked 100mm with Meridan Way and Pelican Waters both receiving exactly 100mm.

Other notable totals included Bundilla (79mm), Mount Tinbeerwah (78mm), Ewen Maddock (81mm), Lake Macdonald (75mm), Maroochydore (72mm) and Tewantin with 69mm.

Sunshine Coast Airport, where Sunshine Coast Council was looking for a run of dry weather to begin construction of a storage tank and water treatment plant to enable it to clear more than 200 megalitres of water that has was contained on the site, received another 58mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said rain would continue through the day before easing into Thursday as the coastal trough cleared to sea.

However she said falls from 25mm to 60mm and possibly greater were expected today.

"It should clear into the weekend with the possibility of showers producing smaller totals," Ms Wong said.

She said there was the chance of a thunderstorm around the Sunshine Coast today "producing the odd spark over water" or possibly along the coastal fringe.

Winds should be from the south east at 20-30km/h.

The seven-day forecast expected an overnight low of around 15C in line with last night due to heavy cloud cover into Thursday ahead of a 22C maximum on another partly-cloudy day with the chance of showers in the morning and afternoon but with totals restricted to 4-10mm. Winds will again be southeasterly at 15-25km/h.

It will be a slightly cooler 14C into Friday ahead of a 22C maximum on a day that carries a 60 per cent chance of some rain but with falls from only 1-3mm expected. Winds should be light.

Partly-cloudy conditions will greet the first weekend of the Queensland state school two-week holiday break with light winds and a 22C maximum on a day while Sunday appropriately was expected to deliver the first sunny day in more than a week.