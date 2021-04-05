Trough causes Gladstone’s wettest day so far this year

Gladstone experienced its wettest day so far in 2021 on Monday, April 5, with 45mm of rain recorded at the airport between 9am and 5pm.

Gladstone has experienced its wettest day so far in 2021 with 45mm of rain falling at the airport between 9am and 5pm on Monday.

Biloela has been very dry compared to Gladstone, with on 0.4mm of rain falling over the same period.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a statement on Monday, April 5 with a downgraded forecast of rain for the Capricornia region.

“A coastal trough lies offshore of the Capricornia, Wide Bay, and Southeast Coast districts, with several embedded low pressure systems,” the statement said.

“The risk that any of these lows will move onshore has now decreased.

“Widespread heavy rainfall is no longer expected over land.

“More localised heavy rainfall may occur in thunderstorms and heavy showers, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued should this occur.”

From midnight until 9am on Monday, Gladstone Airport only received 0.2mm of rain.

Lady Elliot Island received a massive 118.8mm of rain to 5pm on Monday.

Gladstone’s average annual rainfall is 853.2mm.

So far this year the city has received 204.8mm of rain across 40 days at Gladstone airport.

The wettest Gladstone April day on record was in 1996, when 214.2mm of rain fell.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should beware of fallen trees and powerlines and never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Anyone who is experiencing difficulty during the wet weather is advised to contact the SES on 132 500.

Gladstone rainfall in 2021 – wettest days

April 5 – 45mm (9am to 5pm)

March 24 – 43mm (24 hours)

February 15 – 11.2mm (24 hours)

January 25 – 19.2mm (24 hours)