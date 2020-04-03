Menu
Gladstone marina
Trough brings chance of light showers

Sam Reynolds
3rd Apr 2020 1:45 PM
IT’LL be a warm weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting temperatures will be about 3C above the April average.

Meteorologist Felin Hanniffy said temperatures tomorrow to Monday would hit about 31C before cooling slightly on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will also be “on the warmer side” around 21-23C.

Mr Hanniffy said a trough moving north could bring light showers to the region Sunday and Monday.

The weekend is expected to bring light north-easterly winds, providing an onshore afternoon sea breeze.

Mr Hanniffy said Monday would bring a change to south-easterly winds predicted to be 15-20km/h.

“They’ll get a little stronger into the middle and latter end of next,” he said.

